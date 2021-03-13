If you all are a big fan of reality TV shows, then you are in the right place. We have listed down upcoming popular reality shows this year.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Reality shows have a special charm on all the India audience. Shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Splitsvilla, among others, keep the audience glued to their TV sets with their thrill and fun-filled content. Also, it's the best way to get a sneak peek into the celebs private life. Recently, we said alvida to India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. However, this is not the end because the season of reality shows will start now. So if you all are a big fan of reality TV shows, then you are in the right place. We have listed down upcoming popular reality shows this year.

Popular Reality Shows 2021

Splitsvilla 13 (March 6): Hosted by Bollywood actors Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha, the show has made its way on the TV screens. This year the show will introduce a twist of two villas. It is going to be an obstacle-filled path to love.

Super Dancer (March 27): The dance-based reality show judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. This show is one of the most famous among the other dance shows as it gives chance to kids to showcase their unique talent in the art of dance. The show is all set to start from the last week of this month.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: After Bigg Boss, this is Colors most famous, loved and entertaining show. The show invites popular TV faces to not just compete against each other but also overcome their fears. The show hosted by ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is full of a scary and adventurous task. As per reports, the show is all set to air in the summers this year.

Nach Baliye 10 (June): This is one of the most loved dance shows as it invites celeb couples on the dance floor. Last year we saw a unique theme wherein some were couples while others were ex-couples. The rumoured list of the show has been doing rounds on all entertainment portals for a long. If rumours are to be believed, then we can see Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta dancing their way into the show. The 10th season of the show will hit the TV screens around June.

Dance Plus 6 (October): This show has a different fan base as its quite different from other dance reality shows on TV. From western hip hop to Indian classical dance, the show has opened its door for all forms of dances presented uniquely. The sixth season of the show judged by ace choreographer Remo D'Souza might air by October.

Bigg Boss 15: One of the most popular shows hosted by Salman Khan is all set to make its comeback with the new season by the second half of the year. The rumoured list of the contestants is doing rounds on several entertainment platforms.

Roadies 19: One show that keeps you hooked to real-life challenges is this show. In this, the judges decide the challenges, and contestants have to showcase their presence of mind to win a certain task. The show is judged by Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. Not much details of the 19th season is out.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv