From Best Picture To Original Screenplay, 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Bags 11 Oscar Nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once, a ground-breaking combination of science fiction and action, earned 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture, director, and original screenplay.

Additionally, it was nominated for editing, costume, score, song, and three acting awards: supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, and lead actress for Michelle Yeoh, her first nomination in a lead role.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, with A24's time-bending movie receiving the most nominations of any film.

Watch the film's trailer here:

Tied for second place were Netflix's war drama All Quiet on the Western Front and Searchlight Pictures' dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, both of which earned nine nods.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as Daniels, earned three Oscar nominations for their work on Everything Everywhere All at Once, including nods for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture as producers alongside Jonathan Wang.

Shirley Kurata (costume designer), Son Lux (composer), Paul Rogers (editor) and Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski (songwriters) were all also nominated for their work on the movie, in particular for the song This Is a Life.

Despite its unconventional route to success, Everything Everywhere All at Once has earned accolades from major film festivals and awards bodies. Starting with its launch at SXSW, the movie has gone on to win honours from the Tribeca Film Festival, the Academy Awards, and numerous other prestigious film events. Featuring acclaimed performances by James Hong, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenny Slate, the film has become a major contender in the awards race.

The Academy Awards for 2023 will take place on March 12 at the renowned Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.