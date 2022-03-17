New Dehi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The festival of colours is around the corner. To add some more fun to your long weekend and Holi, check out the list of movies and web series that will release on March 18.

Bachchhan Paandey

This action-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi will hit the screen on March 18, 2022. The story revolves around a filmmaker, Myra, who wants to make a film on a gangster, Bachchhan Paandey, and his henchmen. The songs of the movie have already become popular and have created excitement amongst the audience. Bachchhan Paandey also stars Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharsh Kumar.





Jalsa

The thriller film, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 18, 2022. The intriguing trailer of Jalsa has captured the attention of the audience, and it is directed by Suresh Triveni. Jalsa tells the story of a celebrated journalist and her cook and their conflict. It also stars Manav Kaul and Iqbal Khan in a pivotal roles.





Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

The comedy web series starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai will stream on Netflix from March 18, 2022. The story revolves around an awkward man in his 20s who struggle to find love.





Blood Brothers

Blood Brothers will stream on Zee5 from March 18, 2022. It revolves around the story of two brothers and how their life changed after an accident. The web series has been produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Shaad Ali. It stars Jaideep Ahalawat, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Shruti Seth in the lead roles.





Apharan 2

This crime and comedy web series will stream on Voot from March 18, 2022. After the success of season 1 of Apharan, the audience was eagerly waiting for season 2. It stars Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sanand Verma and Snehil Dixit Mehra.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav