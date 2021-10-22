New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, Bollywood celebs and their kids are under Narcotics Control Bureau's strict vigilance. Earlier this month, they conducted a raid at a high profile party on Cordelia Cruise ship, which was all set to leave from Mumbai for Goa, and arrested 8 people, including Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan. They even recovered several drugs

Aryan Khan was kept in NCB's office for about a week and was then sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court. The NCB is busy collecting the evidence against Aryan and other accused. In one of the attempts, NCB officials recovered a chat wherein actress Ananya Panday and the 23-year-old star kid are allegedly talking about drugs. On seeing this, they sent a summon to the actress and even conducted a raid at her house on early Thursday. Well, the list of NCB doesn't end here, as per reports doing rounds, this is just the beginning, and several star kids are on the agency's radar.

However, before NCB takes further action against the B-town celebs, here we are with the list of star kids who were involved in drugs or a drug-related case. Take a look below:

Aryan Khan

Starting the list with SRK's son, he was recently arrested by NCB in the Mumbai drugs bust case. Currently, he is logged in Arthur Road jail along with other accused, including Arbaz Merchant. Ever since he was arrested, his lawyer has been trying to seek bail from the court, but each time it gets rejected. Now, the next session is on October 26, and if this time also they failed to seek bail, then the star kid will have to spend his Diwali and birthday inside the jail as the court will go on a 12-day Diwali vacation.

Ananya Panday

The emerging Indian cinema star recently got embroiled in a Mumbai drug bust case after NCB found her chat with Aryan discussing drugs. For unversed, Linger actress is the best friend of Aryan's sister Suhana Khan, and this is how she shares a close bond with the star kid. The actress was asked to present before NCB on Thursday after a surprise raid at her Mumbai house. She was interrogated for around 2 hours and is asked to visit the office again today, Friday.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's daughter and emerging Bollywood star got embroiled in a drug case related to late Sushant Singh Rajput after Rhea Chakraborty in her statement mentioned Sara's name. The actress was probed by NCB several times, but nothing was found against her.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor's daughter and prolific actress was probed by NCB in a drug case after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency retrieved WhatsApp chats that hinted at conversation regarding CBD oil.

Prateik Babbar

Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patel's son Pratiek once confessed about substance abuse and how he overcame the addiction. In his tell-all column for Mid-Day, he wrote, "My struggle with drugs started before high school. My first real drug was a disturbed childhood. Constantly faced with internal dilemma, the voices in my head debating where I belong and who I am, drugs came disguised as a glitzy escape. As years went by, I got acquainted with the narcotic underbelly, which led me to my first run-in with drugs at the age of 13.”

Fardeen Khan

Veteran Feroz Khan's son Fardeen was arrested in a drug-related case in 2001 by NCB on the charges of possessing cocaine. Later, in 2012, the actor was granted immunity after he underwent a de-addiction process.

Sanjay Dutt

Who doesn't know about Sanjay's story and how he overcame the addiction to drugs. His biopic was an insight into the life of the actor and how his father fought for him at every step.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv