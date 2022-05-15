New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first look of Zoya Akhtar's musical adaptation of The Archies is finally out. The movie will launch many fresh faces including the star kids Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. B-town celebs are loving the first look and are exciting about this project. Take a look at what Bollywood has to say about the Archies.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will make his Bollywood debut with The Archies. Big B took to Instagram to give blessings to Agastya. He wrote, " another SONrise .. my GrandSON ..all the blessings Agastya .. love you. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in".

Filmmaker and producer gave his best wishes to all the debutants and Zoya Akhtar for The Archies. He wrote, "I grew up with The Archie’s … and now with so much love in my heart I say the Archie’s grew up in front of me! I grew up with the maker of this new universe! For me this film will never be a film…. It will be a feeling… a burst of love … and so much pride….Here’s toasting my favourite filmmaker Zoya Akhtar….for always chartering different territories with her every film… And to all the kids on this poster !!! Welcome to the movies !! We can’t wait for these debutants. love you guys! Riverdale is my bachpan ka pyaar!".

Suhana Khan's mother Gauri Khan also gave her best wishes to the team. "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies. And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!", she wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor is thrilled as her younger sister Khushi Kapoor is making her debut. Janhvi wrote, "CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies!

She further wrote, "And my sister!!! @khushi05k. I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies".

Abhishek Bachchan is proud of his nephew Agastya. He wrote, "We all grew up reading Archies!!! How amazing that now we have our very own version. Thank you @zoieakhtar

And such an emotional moment for me personally. The next generation of actors! God bless you all. Work hard, stay focussed, stay humble and ever appreciative of all the love you all are about to receive. Agastya, my nephew, you make us all so proud. Love you! Now, enough said…. Get to work!!!".

The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023, Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav