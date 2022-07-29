From All-N*de To All-White, Ranveer Singh Can Ace Every Look. Here's The Proof

Ranveer Singh never fails to impress the audience with his powerful performances in his films. But the actor also knows how to rule his fans' hearts with his style and charm. Recently, Ranveer took the internet by storm by posing n*ked for a magazine cover shoot. Once again, Ranveer has proved that he is a style icon as he has shared a bunch of pictures in an all white outfit.

As soon as Ranveer shared the pictures, his fans and many celebs spammed the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer looks dapper in all white outfit. He paired his white blazer with a white sweatshirt and a pair of white pants. Moreover, Ranveer Singh also sported white sneakers. He kept his hair in a low ponytail. Anusha Dandekar commented, "Handsome guy". Meanwhile, Neelam Kothari is all hearts for these pictures.

Recently, Ranveer set internet on fire by posing n*de for a cover photoshoot. He shared the pictures on Instagram as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The actor was shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. His co-star Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting for the film. He shared a fun behind the scene video of Alia dancing on Channa Mereya. Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Rocky ki kahani Rani se shuru aur Rani pe khatam! #darling #lulu #filmwrap #RRKPK @aliaabhatt @karanjohar". (Rocky's story starts from Rani and ends on Rani).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

For Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer will reunite with Alia Bhatt for the second time as the duo worked together in Gully Boy. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and it is slated to release in February 2023.

Ranveer will also star in Cirkus, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. The duo worked together in Simba in 2018. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. For Cirus, Ranveer will be seen in a double role for the first. The movie will release on Christmas this year.