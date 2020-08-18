Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities have shown multiple times that they are true pet lovers. see Pictures.

From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, these Celebs are true pet lovers | In Pics

Bollywood celebrities are fond of pets and they miss no chance to flaunt their adorable, innocent and furry friends on social media. Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and many other actors, frequently share pictures with their pets. Recently, Highway actor Alia Bhatt shared an endearing picture with one of her pets, Edward.

Posting a picture on Instagram with her cat, Alia wrote, “The one where Eddie falls asleep and I take a selfie.”

Sharing an adorable picture on Instagram Priyanka wrote, “Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears”.

Arjun Kapoor clicked an extravagant picture of his pet, he wrote, “What’s up human still at home? Want to click me again.... chalo cool I’ll smile this time”

Varun Dhawan also shared a picture of his adorable dog and captioned it, “Mood”.

Siddharth Malhotra also shared a picuture of his winsome dog, captioned it, “Oscar wondering when will his hooman start getting out again”.

Disha Patani is also a true pet lover as she shares frequent photos of all of her pets. These are some pictures Baghi 2 actor shared on her Instagram with pets.

Posted By: Srishti Goel