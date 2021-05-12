Indian comics are some of the first ones to grab this opportunity to entertain us. Here are 5 web series written by Indian comics that you shouldn’t miss at all.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gone are the days when we use to wait for the weekend to watch an entertaining movie on the television. With the spread of the internet, many digital screening platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, etc. have come up with engaging, intriguing, and saucy web series. Indian comics are some of the first ones to grab this opportunity to entertain us. Here are 5 web series written by Indian comics that you shouldn’t miss at all.

Chacha Vidhyak Hain Humare - Zakir Khan

Written by the hilarious and amiable Zakir Khan, the series was released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video. It revolves around Ronny, who has been lying to everyone throughout his life that his uncle is an MLA who can solve anyone's problems. The show is even set to make a comeback with another season.

Afsos - Anirban Dasgupta

Released in February 2020 on Amazon Prime Video, the series was written by the extremely talented engineer-turned-comedian, Anirban Dasgupta. A black comedy in nature, the show centers on a depressed man trying his very best to die by suicide but is unable to do so, no matter how hard he tries.

Lakhon Mein Ek - Biswa Kalyan Rath

Written by comedian, writer, and YouTuber Biswa Kalyan Rath, the web series was released in 2017 on Amazon Prime Video. The first season follows the life of teenager Aakash and his journey while preparing for the IIT entrance exam. Season two of the enterprise centers on Dr. Shreya and her struggle to fight against a system that fails to provide basic healthcare facilities to its citizens.

Pushpavalli - Sumukhi Suresh

Written by the charming and bubbly Sumukhi Suresh, the show was released in 2017. The story of an obsessed stalker, played by Suresh herself, the show follows her obsession with a boy like a crazy ex-girlfriend.

Hasmukh - Vir Das

The 10-episode series was released on Netflix in 2020. Written by one of the most senior comics in the Indian comedy scene-Vir Das-it depicts a small-town comedian's long-awaited big break that takes a dark turn when he realizes that committing murder is the only way he could pursue his childhood dream of making people laugh.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan