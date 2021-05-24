The special episode of FRIENDS is not going to be a fictional one like the show used to have, but it's a real-life unscripted celebration of the hit sitcom. Read on to know where will it be available to watch in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: How you doin' fellas, well if you are a FRIENDS' fan then there's good news for you that your favourite show's reunion episode will be streaming in India on an OTT platform. Yes, everyone has been eagerly waiting for ‘FRIENDS: The Reunion’ to premier which is releasing on May 27 in US on HBO Max on the occasion of this online platform's one-yr anniversary. Now, read on to know when and where you can watch FRIENDS' special episode in India.

OTT platform Zee5 has announced that it will air 'FRIENDS: The Reunion' episode in India. Yes, the streaming platform on its official social media shared a picture which says, "The one where we bring FRIENDS". Meanwhile, the caption of the post read as, “#FriendsReunionOnZEE5 Could we BE more excited? #StayTuned”

‘FRIENDS: The Reunion’ will once again reunite the hit cast of the 90s sitcom including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer who will come together onscreen once again to celebrate the legacy of this blockbuster show.

The special episode is not going to be a fictional one like the show used to have, but it's a real-life unscripted celebration which was shot on the Stage 24, Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank where the original episodes used to be made.

As per reports, 'FRIENDS: The Reunion' will have a number of special guest appearances those who are not from the cast of the show but are famous personalities like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

For the unversed, FRIENDS is one of the most popular American TV sitcoms which aired for a decade in the 90s. The first episode came out in the year 1994 and the show went on till 2004.

So guys, how excited are you for the 'FRIENDS: The Reunion' episode? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal