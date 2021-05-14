Friends Reunion: The special episode of Reunion is going to be unscripted. David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, BTS, among others to make guest appearance

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since makers have announced the Friends Reunion, fans are going gaga and eagerly waiting for the special episode to hit the TV screens. Also known as 'The One Where They Get Back Together, will mark the reunion of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer) along with special guests. The popular American sitcom chronicled the daily lives of six friends.

Recently, the makers of the show released the teaser of the Friends: The Reunion special on the official handle of Friends. In the teaser, we can see the six friends walking hand in hand while an acoustic version of the Friends theme tune plays in the background. The makers captioned the teaser as "The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

About Friends: The Reunion

Helmed by Ben Winston, not much is revealed about the special episode of Reunion, but it is said that the episode is going to be unscripted. Earlier, David Schwimmer, during an interview, confirmed that the cast of Friends will appear as themselves and not in the characters. He further added, "We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, but we all read something."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Friends is one of the cult shows that aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. With every passing of the year, the sitcom gathered millions of fans and became one of the most popular sitcoms across the globe. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Comedy Series Award in 2002.

When and where to watch Friends Reunion?

The special episode will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. However, there is sad news for all the Indian fans as HBO Max is currently unavailable in India.

Friends: The Reunion Guest Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)





Along with the teaser, makers also revealed the list of guests who will be making a special appearance in the reunion special. They are David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Cara Delevingne, Larry Hankin, Christina Pickles, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv