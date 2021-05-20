FRIENDS Reunion: In the middle of 2010s, the wildly popular sitcom earned a new generation of fans after its entire run of 10 seasons were released on streaming giant Netflix.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: HBO Max is set to release the reunion episode of iconic sitcom FRIENDS, 17 years after the last episode from its original 236-episode run came to on-air NBC. In the middle of 2010s, the wildly popular sitcom earned a new generation of fans after its entire run of 10 seasons were released on streaming giant Netflix. Touted to be a landmark event in pop culture globally, fans are eagerly awaiting May 27 when the FRIENDS across the hall will once again be back on the screen.

Where FRIENDS can be watched in India?

The 236-episodes long run of the popular sitcom can be watched on Netflix. India continues to be one of the fewest regions where popular sitcom continues to be streamed on Netflix. Elsewhere, in the US and parts of Europe, the show has already migrated to HBO Max. On television, the sitcom can be viewed on Comedy Central as per the channel’s schedule.

Where to watch FRIENDS Reunion episode in India?

So far, there is no clarity on which platform the FRIENDS Reunion can be watched in India. Although the show’s 10-season long run continues to be available on Netflix for streaming giant’s users in India. But the fact that the show has migrated from Netflix to HBO Max in many parts of the world, has made the streaming situation speculative in nature that if or not the reunion episode will stream on Netflix. If it does, will it be with the rest of the world, or sometime later? There is no clarification available to date.

In 2019, Indian fans of the popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones watched show’s final season with rest of the world, as it was streamed on Hotstar simultaneously with its Television release in the US and Europe.

Why Indian fans cannot watch the FRIENDS Reunion HBO Max?

The streaming platform HBO Max is currently not available in India, and neither has the plans to be streaming in India in the near future.

Thank you for your inquiry. The Friends Reunion is only available to stream on HBO Max. At this time, HBO Max is available for households in the United States and certain U.S. territories. We do not have information on when HBO Max could be available in India. Thanks. ^CL — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) May 14, 2021

'Is the FRIENDS Reunion going to be streamed in India,' ask desi FRIENDS fans

The desi lot of Friends fans continues to be restless for an update on streaming of popular sitcom’s reboot. However, none of the major streaming platforms has returned any reply.

Hey @NetflixIndia, Is Friends reunion going to stream in India on Netflix? — Nitish (@Nitish1303) May 18, 2021

What about the people from india ? How could we stream this one ??#FriendsReunion https://t.co/7lXwePcGhq — Srikar Pokuri (@Srikar4Pokuri) May 20, 2021

@hbomax how are you gonna stream friends reunion in india ,india has a huge friends fanbase pls give us an update — mohan (@MohanWitcher123) May 20, 2021

Are you excited for the reunion of FRIENDS? Let's us know here.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma