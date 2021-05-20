The FRIENDS reunion was initially slated to be shot in March 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic pushed the plans up until the beginning of 2021. The special reunion will stream on May 27th on HBO Max.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A week after HBO Max announced ‘The One Where They All Got Back Together, the network released the first full trailer of the highly popular sitcom’s reunion whose original run of 236 episodes has attained cult status worldwide.

So, get ready to sob like you sobbed on Stark’s reunion in Game of Thrones or even beyond that. Because worry not, as soon as Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) entered Monica’s drawing-room across the hall, over seventeen years after the last episode of FRIENDS was aired, she asked out every one: ‘Where’s the tissue box?’

The FRIENDS reunion has Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) returning to the iconic NBC comedy’s set at Warner Bros. Studio lot in California’s Burbank for a yet-to-be-revealed setup of the reunion of the FRIENDS who lived across the hall.

Captioned as ‘The break is over’, the trailer shows the FRIENDS cast gathering on a recreation of their iconic set followed by a trivia game involving a curious question from ‘The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break’. A table read from ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out’ episode finds a special set of frames within the trailer alongside the discussion which follows about the phenomena which the FRIENDS became.

The FRIENDS reunion was initially slated to be shot in March 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic pushed the plans up until the beginning of 2021. The special reunion will stream on May 27th on HBO Max.

FRIENDS was first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons on NBC in the US. It remains one of the most popular shows in the world, having grown into a wildly popular sitcom on streaming when its 236 episodes debuted on Netflix in 2015 and thus came a new generation of FRIENDS fans. Friends left Netflix in 2019 in many parts of the world and shifted to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in 2020.

Watch the trailer

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan