FRIENDS Reunion BTS pics go viral, netizens say, 'we are not crying BRB' | See Photos
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: 2021 is going so far so good and FRIENDS Reunion is proof of it. Last week, the cast of the sit-com show FRIENDS reunited to shoot for the special reunion episode. And, yes they did it. Well, now the shooting has completed and it's the wrap time. Announcing the same, the official page of FRIENDS shared a post in which a picture of the billboard is seen which shows 'FRIENDS The Reunion' written over it.
Their caption read, "That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion"
View this post on Instagram
Well, this is not the only gift for FRIENDS fans as actor Matthew Perry, who plays the role of Chandler Bing on the show also accidentally shared a picture on his Instagram. However, he deleted the post later but his fans were quick enough to take a screenshot of it.
View this post on Instagram
In the picture, Matthew was seen sitting in a makeup room and was getting his makeup done. He shared the post with the caption, that read, "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends."
Not only this, the pictures from the sets of the episode are also doing rounds on the internet and the netizens are getting emotional over it. Several users shared the 'Then vs Now' pictures from Friends. In the photos, the iconic couch was seen in front of the fountain. There were table and chairs as well.
current situation#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/91Ms5kni6A— silvia ༄ (@_IWishNiall_) April 10, 2021
As soon as netizens saw the picture, they couldn't control themselves from expressing their emotions. One of the users wrote, "stop crying, they're just a sofa, a fountain, a table and chairs”
This is happiness 🥺♥️— GAGAN 💛 (@iam_GSB) April 11, 2021
They are back 😭😭♥️#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/WuWYQcl0uf
all these updates from the reunion shoot is making me so emotional! we’re getting the FRIENDS back together real soon😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OyeFi2IGc2— ☁️⁷ (@GreyCells98) April 9, 2021
Another wrote, "I’ll be there for you like I’ve been there before."
Yet another wrote, "all these updates from the reunion shoot is making me so emotional! we’re getting the FRIENDS back together real soon."
“stop crying, it’s just a screen”— Laura🍩 (@lauraniston_) April 8, 2021
the screen:#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/iXudH1Nf8J
Me after seeing the first pics / videos from the #FriendsReunion taping. pic.twitter.com/7jR5WPKWYO— Kate (@Kate_MLP) April 6, 2021
Are you ready? 🥺 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/I9woqpuVuz— Inside Friends (@insidefriends) April 9, 2021
I’ll be there for you, like I’ve been there before💃🥺 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/8erG2j3SvG— şeyda (@Bitikbiirii) April 10, 2021
The special reunion episode will air on HBO and it will be unscripted. Earlier, the episode was supposed to air in 2020 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. But, now the shooting of the episode is done and it will be aired soon.
Stay tuned with Jagran English for more such updates.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma