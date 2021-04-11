FRIENDS Reunion: Earlier, the episode was supposed to air in 2020 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. But, now the shooting of the episode is done and it will be aired soon.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: 2021 is going so far so good and FRIENDS Reunion is proof of it. Last week, the cast of the sit-com show FRIENDS reunited to shoot for the special reunion episode. And, yes they did it. Well, now the shooting has completed and it's the wrap time. Announcing the same, the official page of FRIENDS shared a post in which a picture of the billboard is seen which shows 'FRIENDS The Reunion' written over it.

Their caption read, "That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Well, this is not the only gift for FRIENDS fans as actor Matthew Perry, who plays the role of Chandler Bing on the show also accidentally shared a picture on his Instagram. However, he deleted the post later but his fans were quick enough to take a screenshot of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by acineholic™ (@a_cineholic_)

In the picture, Matthew was seen sitting in a makeup room and was getting his makeup done. He shared the post with the caption, that read, "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends."

Not only this, the pictures from the sets of the episode are also doing rounds on the internet and the netizens are getting emotional over it. Several users shared the 'Then vs Now' pictures from Friends. In the photos, the iconic couch was seen in front of the fountain. There were table and chairs as well.

As soon as netizens saw the picture, they couldn't control themselves from expressing their emotions. One of the users wrote, "stop crying, they're just a sofa, a fountain, a table and chairs”

all these updates from the reunion shoot is making me so emotional! we’re getting the FRIENDS back together real soon😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OyeFi2IGc2 — ☁️⁷ (@GreyCells98) April 9, 2021

Another wrote, "I’ll be there for you like I’ve been there before."

Yet another wrote, "all these updates from the reunion shoot is making me so emotional! we’re getting the FRIENDS back together real soon."

Me after seeing the first pics / videos from the #FriendsReunion taping. pic.twitter.com/7jR5WPKWYO — Kate (@Kate_MLP) April 6, 2021

The special reunion episode will air on HBO and it will be unscripted. Earlier, the episode was supposed to air in 2020 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. But, now the shooting of the episode is done and it will be aired soon.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma