New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV sitcom FRIENDS' Gunther aka James Michael Tyler is suffering from stage 4 prostate cancer. Yes, the actor himself revealed the shocking news at a recent interview.

Speaking to the Today Show, he said "It's stage 4. Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

James who recently made an appearance in FRIENDS' reunion spoke about why he chose a video call over being present inperson. He said, "It was bittersweet, honestly, I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.'"

He further added that cancer had spread into his bones in September 2018. He said, "I was 56 years old at the time, they screen for PSA, which is a prostate-specific antigen. That came back at an extraordinarily high number.. So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said, 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate."

The actor is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for his cancer.

Meanwhile, talking about his role as Gunther, the actor was loved by masses for playing a waiter at the 'Central Perk' which was a coffee place in the show. The light-coloured-hair guy was secretly in love with Rachel (Jennifer Anniston's character) who some or the other time tries to confess his love for her. But eventually says it all in the last season of the show.

