Friday The 13th: 7 Best South Indian Horror Films That Are A Must Watch On OTT On This Spooky Day

The first Friday the 13th of the year is here. One of the spookiest times of the year, the day is also believed by many to be an unlucky one. The day is celebrated by millennials by watching eerie films at the theaters and at home to feel the chills during the night.

Fun fact, Friday the 13th is also known as ‘friggatriskaidekaphobia’ or ‘paraskevidekatriaphobia’. When it comes to the southern cinema, South India has produced one of the finest horror/thriller films in recent times.

Take a look at 7 of the Best Tamil/Telugu/Kannada/Malayalam films on OTT that are a must watch on Friday the 13th:

Movie: Masooda

OTT Platform: AHA Video

Cast: Thiruveer Karthik, Adusumilli Kavya, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Subhalekha Sudhakar

Plot: With the help of her meek and cowardly neighbor Gopi, single mother Neelam struggles to save her possessed daughter from the clutches of an evil force.

Movie: Bhoothakaalam

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Shane Nigam and Revathy

Plot: Following the death of a family member, a mother and son experience mysterious events which distort their sense of reality and make them question their sanity.

Movie: Kantara

OTT Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G

Plot: When greed paves the way for betrayal, scheming and murder, a young tribal reluctantly dons the traditions of his ancestors to seek justice.

Movie: Tumbbad

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Sohum Shah

Plot: When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences.

Movie: Demonte Colony

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth

Plot: Four inebriated friends decide to do something adventurous and visit a haunted bungalow. However, when one of them steals a diamond necklace, their home becomes a hotbed of supernatural activity.

Movie: Deyyam

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Rajasekhar and Swati Dixit

Plot: The story revolves around Rajasekhar and his happy family. Their lives are disturbed when his teenage daughter is possessed by an evil spirit. The story explores whether or not the doting father is able to save his daughter's life.

Movie: Ezra

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sujith Shankar, Vijayaraghavan Pillai, and Sudev Nair

Plot: Priya and Ranjan have paranormal experiences after she buys an antique box from a dealer. They learn that the box is a dybbuk and take the help of a rabbi to learn its history.