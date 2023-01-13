Friday The 13th: 7 Best South Indian Horror Films That Are A Must Watch On OTT On This Spooky Day

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 12:45 PM IST
The first Friday the 13th of the year is here. One of the spookiest times of the year, the day is also believed by many to be an unlucky one. The day is celebrated by millennials by watching eerie films at the theaters and at home to feel the chills during the night.
Fun fact, Friday the 13th is also known as ‘friggatriskaidekaphobia’ or ‘paraskevidekatriaphobia’. When it comes to the southern cinema, South India has produced one of the finest horror/thriller films in recent times.
Take a look at 7 of the Best Tamil/Telugu/Kannada/Malayalam films on OTT that are a must watch on Friday the 13th:
Movie: Masooda
OTT Platform: AHA Video
Cast: Thiruveer Karthik, Adusumilli Kavya, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Subhalekha Sudhakar
Plot: With the help of her meek and cowardly neighbor Gopi, single mother Neelam struggles to save her possessed daughter from the clutches of an evil force.
Movie: Bhoothakaalam
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Cast: Shane Nigam and Revathy
Plot: Following the death of a family member, a mother and son experience mysterious events which distort their sense of reality and make them question their sanity.
Movie: Kantara
OTT Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G
Plot: When greed paves the way for betrayal, scheming and murder, a young tribal reluctantly dons the traditions of his ancestors to seek justice.
Movie: Tumbbad
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Sohum Shah
Plot: When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences.
Movie: Demonte Colony
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Cast: Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth
Plot: Four inebriated friends decide to do something adventurous and visit a haunted bungalow. However, when one of them steals a diamond necklace, their home becomes a hotbed of supernatural activity.
Movie: Deyyam
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Rajasekhar and Swati Dixit
Plot: The story revolves around Rajasekhar and his happy family. Their lives are disturbed when his teenage daughter is possessed by an evil spirit. The story explores whether or not the doting father is able to save his daughter's life.
Movie: Ezra
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sujith Shankar, Vijayaraghavan Pillai, and Sudev Nair
Plot: Priya and Ranjan have paranormal experiences after she buys an antique box from a dealer. They learn that the box is a dybbuk and take the help of a rabbi to learn its history.