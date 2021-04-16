Anushka Sharma recently returned to work, whereas Virat Kohli has a tight schedule as he is playing in the IPL 2021. Read on to know more about them.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give a glimpse of their day-to-day life. From spending time in lockdown to cherishing little moments with their newborn, Vamika, the couple has proved time and again that they enjoy little things in life. Recently, Zero actress shared a video on her Instagram in which she and Virat were enjoying the 'priceless moments' with cute doggos. And, we are all for it.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared the video with the caption that read, "Some special, priceless moments from last year." In the video, Anushka and Virat were seen playing and feeding the little dogs. It is also seen in the video that one of the dogs was giving his hand to Virat and the video is just all things cute and nice.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Isn't the video too 'pawwdorable?

As soon as Anushka shared the video on social media, fans started flooding the comment section with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "humare dil me aapke lie izzat aur bad gayi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Another user wrote, "are yaar ye dono kitne pyare hai."

Yet another wrote, "aww this video is so cute."

Recently, Anushka shared a cute video on Instagram in which she was seen lifting Virat Kohli in her arms. She shared the video with the caption that read, "Did i do it?" As soon as she shared the video, netizens went gaga over it and they made sure to make it go viral.

One of the users commented on the video and wrote, "omgg too adorable."

Another dropped a comment, that read, "Vamika 's mom is too strong."

Yet another wrote, "Hahaha.. so cute."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka recently returned to work, whereas Virat has a tight schedule as he is playing in the IPL 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma