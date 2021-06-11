Unlike other Hindi film actresses who voluntarily change their names for films, Shabana disliked undergoing this change. Read on to know what she had to say in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Fans have well appreciated Manoj Bajpayee's work in the recently released Amazon Prime series 'The Family Man season 2. But did you know that his wife has been a great actress too? Yes we are talking about Shabana aka Neha. She is the same girl who charmed everyone with her smile in Bobby Deol's Kareeb released in 1998.

Ever since she starred in a few films but has been very selective in her roles. One of the most popular films she happened to work in was Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor starter Fiza. Her journey has been an interesting one, be it her love story with Manoj Bajpayee or being forced to change her name to Neha. Yes, unlike other Hindi film actresses who voluntarily change their names, Shabana disliked undergoing this change.

In an earlier interview to rediff.com, the actress had said, "I was never Neha. I was always Shabana. I was forced into changing my name too. I was not okay with it at all. My parents proudly named me Shabana. There was no need to change it, but nobody listened to me. I have matured a lot since I entered the industry. I was very apprehensive about everything before but I understand better now."

She further added, "That is the sad part. Nobody would listen to me when I wanted to go back to my first name. That is why working with Sanjay and the whole team of Alibaug has been the best experience of my life. I told Sanjay that I want to go with my real name, and he was okay with it. I had lost my identity and now, I got it back."

In a recent interview when Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his wife's comeback in films, he said that she will be working again but right now she is taking care of their daughter as she is small. He was quoted saying to rediff.com, "She will be, as soon as my daughter grows up a little. Right now, she is open to doing ads and other short-term stuff so that she can concentrate on the child."

