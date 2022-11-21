Freddy Track ‘Tum Jo Milo’: Kartik Aaryan Tries To Woo Lady Love Alaya F In New Song

The song Tum Jo Milo of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming action thriller Freddy was dropped on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said, "A song of #Freddy 's Love and Obsession 🐢

Presenting the soulful #TumJoMilo !!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor, who is also producing the film, shared the song on Instagram, with the caption, "Feeling nothing but love for #Freddy & Kainaaz. #TumJoMilo Out Now on @tips Official YouTube channel."

It is a love track featuring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. Composed by Pritam, the song has been penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Abhijeet Srivastava.

The romantic song begins with Freddy, a dentist, operating on Kainaaz Irani (played by Alaya F) at his clinic. He is then seen trying to woo his lady love while spending quality time with her. They even share a kiss in the theatres!

Earlier this month, the makers of this film released its first track, Kaala Jaadu, which was composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Irshad Kamil.

Kartik, whose last release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, talking about his role in Freddy, said, "The character is dark – He is not your conventional Bollywood hero. You wouldn't consider him a hero at all. My character in Freddy helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor.

"It's different. It's gripping. It's a dark thriller that's been missing for a while. Freddy leaves you at the edge of your seat at every corner. It's a very special film to me, and I hope audiences appreciate the effort and everything we've attempted to do with the film."

The trailer of the film, which was released on November 7, showcased Kartik as a "lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert and shy" person who treats his patients during the daytime and turns into a murderer at night.

The film's monochromatic poster shows Aaryan donning a mysterious look with a blood stain on his hand while Alaya's half face is revealed.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is being produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and is slated to release on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2.