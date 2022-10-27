Freddy OTT Release: Kartik Aaryan And Alaya F's Film To Stream Directly on THIS Digital Platform | Read Details

Kartik Aaryan is all set to be back at the movies with his upcoming film, ‘Freddy’. The upcoming thriller, which also stars Alaya F. will have a direct-to-digital premiere, the makers announced on Thursday.

‘Freddy’ has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh and has been billed as an action-thriller. The film has been announced to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar’s digital streaming platform. The date of release has not yet been announced.

Talking about the film in a press release, Kartik Aaryan said that he feels fortunate to be a part of such a film. “The story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before,” said Kartik in the statement.

“It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar,” Kartik Aaryan added.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in T-Series’ blockbuster film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The film, also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, collected over Rs 185 crore at the box office and became one of the biggest hits of the year.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ opposite his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-star Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the Sajid Nadiadwala production will release in theaters on June 29, 2023.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial ‘Shehzaada’. The film is the official remake of the superhit Allu Arjun Tamil film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

‘Shehzaada’ also stars Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Luka Chhupi’ co-star Kriti Sanon. The film was initially eyeing a November 2022 release, but will now release in theaters on February 10, 2023.

This will mark Alaya F.’s second outing in the Hindi film industry, after the Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer ‘Jawaani Janeman’ in 2020.