Freddy Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan's Spine-Chilling Performance In This Sinister Thriller Makes It A Must-Watch

Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy released directly to digital platforms on Friday. The film marks the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star’s second OTT release after his 2021-film ‘Dhamaka’. Starring as a dentist in this thriller film, Kartik Aaryan manages to keep you hooked to your screen with his eerie and sinister performance which will undoubtedly go down as one of his best yet.

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Story

‘Freddy’ is a psychological thriller film that revolves around Freddy, a dentist on the lookout for his ‘soulmate’. Things change when he meets Kainaaz, a married woman, who seeks her help for a treatment. Soon, the duo falls in love and decides to get married. Freddy vows to get rid of Kainaaz’s husband and turns into a killer. How the events unfold after Freddy’s lover turns his back on him forms the rest of the plot.

First Half

The first half of ‘Freddy’ shows Kartik Aaryan as a shy and introverted dentist, who is seeking love in his life. His chemistry with Alaya F is believable, and the duo manage to stir engaging performances in ‘Freddy’. The plot shifts pace from a dark romantic drama to spine-chilling twists effortlessly and manages to keep you hooked to your screens.

Second Half

The second half of ‘Freddy’ lets Alaya F shine with her character. While Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the titular role is intriguing, the climax of the film is dark and twisted. The movie ends with a stellar twist that is a bolt from the blue and will definitely keep you wanting for more.

Performances of the Cast

Kartik Aaryan shifts from his regular chocolate boy image to a dark and eerie character in ‘Freddy’ with utmost ease. The role is unlike any other the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star has ever performed.

Kartik Aaryan manages to outshine his performance in ‘Dhamaka’ and delivers one of his career best performances with ‘Freddy’. The actor keeps getting better with every film and proves his mettle in acting yet again with ‘Freddy’.

Alaya F, who is only one film old, manages to perform decently in ‘Freddy’. The actor is convincing and portrays the different shades of her character with utmost ease.

Direction

While Shashanka Ghosh has been behind box-office successes like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Khoobsurat’, the director shifts his genre of filmmaking with ‘Freddy’. The film is gripping and manages to give you the chills every now and then.

The story is engaging and doesn’t seem stretched at any point. With a runtime of 2 hours, ‘Freddy’ manages to be a decent thriller film with its gripping plot and layered twists.

Overall

‘Freddy’ is an out-an-out Kartik Aaryan show, who proves yet again why he is the most bankable actor in Bollywood currently. Be it the guy-next-door or the eerie guy with sinister vibes, Kartik Aaryan manages to pull off characters with complexities like no other.

The film manages to hold steady, with the last 20 minutes of ‘Freddy’ being its high points. Even after being slightly predictable towards the end, ‘Freddy’ manages to deliver a bone-chilling thriller.

Don’t miss ‘Freddy’ on Disney+ Hotstar this weekend, you surely wouldn’t regret watching the film.