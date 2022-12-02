Freddy: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Suspense Thriller

KARTIK Aaryan will be seen in a very different avatar in his upcoming crime thriller 'Freddy'. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, Freddy revolves around a shy and lonely dentist, who gets involved in some spine chilling crimes. The movie also stars Alaya F in the lead role. The audience is curious to see Kartik Aaryan in his never seen before role and this is his first crime thriller.

If you are still making up your mind to watch Freddy, then read these 10 tweets before deciding.

Freddy Movie Review - ⭐⭐⭐⭐#KartikAaryan is showing his skills. Overall very engaging movie. It is just like #Drishyam a man using his brain power throughout the movie.👍#Freddyreview #FreddyOnHotstar #Freddy — Gaurav Gupta (@ggworld28397) December 1, 2022

#Freddy is undoubtedly Kartik Aaryan's career best performance. From a innocent lover boy to scary freak. What A Transformation 👏

Brilliant Performances.



A solid romantic-thriller that will give you chills.@TheAaryanKartik#KartikAaryan #freddyreview #AlayaF #FreddyOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/Jf1oOfqHKr — Chipku Media (@ChipkuMedia) December 1, 2022

Hey, did you watched #Freddy ? I know you didn’t. No worries, I’ve sort review about film. Film is predictable. You’ll easily get. What’s going to happen next but @TheAaryanKartik keeps you engaged by his dashing performance!!! Go and watch!! #FreddyOnHotstar #KartikAaryan — Arnav Nirvanh (@arnavnirvanh) December 1, 2022

not surprised bcs duh i always knew #Freddy is going to be his best work till now but reading all these reviews makes my heart so full ohgawd bcs my man finally getting the right kind of appreciation for his acting.can't wait to witness it by myself tomorrow.❤️#KartikAaryan — 🐺🖤 (@lomlsanon) December 1, 2022

Much needed blow for all the Kainaaz’s plaguing the society #Freddy

Thank you @TheAaryanKartik for breaking norms and drifting Bollywood towards innovation! #freddyreview #DisneyplusHotstar #ReadyForFreddy — Harsh Patel (@aintso_harsh) December 2, 2022

Nothing 2 sugarquote here #freddyreview #FreddyOnHotstar is not ur regular masala flick 4r everyone’s lykin but @TheAaryanKartik @AlayaF___ has delivered a great film 4rm audience POV n more 2 come 4rm him! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 Great nt best but enjoyed it @DisneyPlusHS 😃 #KartikAryan 🎊 — K (@Mahendra6K) December 2, 2022

#Freddy review.

Kartik Aaryan missed an opportunity…….

An opportunity of giving another 100 crore nett film!!❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

He outperformed himself completely.Never expected him to nail in this role.

Bollywood and Thrillers mostly just don’t go wrong!! — BRAHMASTRA!!❤️‍🔥😍 (@SahilRKfan) December 1, 2022

A well structured entertaining neo-noir from Bollywood. Well knitted story for ultimate revenge. @TheAaryanKartik in such an intense role that he's carried off very well. Excellent storyline and screenplay.

3 ½ ⭐⭐⭐#Freddy #FreddyReview — Krishna Ronaldo (@Falana_dikana) December 1, 2022

Kartik Aaryan has proved himself as a rising star and was one of the few actors who had box-office success this year. His last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' turned out to be one of the most successful Hindi films of 2022.

Recently, the reports around Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay in Hera Pheri 3 have been making rounds. While promoting Freddy, Kartik was asked by Siddharth Kannan if he has seen a meme of him being called the 'replacement star'.

To this, he replied, "A lot of people sent it to me! I found it funny. You see it and you enjoy! I am happy… Sometimes it’s good to not be ignored. I used to fear being ignored because I’ve always been ignored. For the longest time and for years."

The actor further added, "But now is the time I feel it’s tough to ignore me. I’m happy. That fear doesn’t come anymore. I’m now quite out there, there are a lot of things happening in my life, and sometimes it feels overwhelming but that’s not in my hands. I’m going with the flow."

Kartik will also star in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming action film Shehzaada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. He will be seen in the romantic film SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.