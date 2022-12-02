  • News
Freddy: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Suspense Thriller

Freddy stars Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead role. The movie is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 08:26 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan/Twitter

KARTIK Aaryan will be seen in a very different avatar in his upcoming crime thriller 'Freddy'. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, Freddy revolves around a shy and lonely dentist, who gets involved in some spine chilling crimes. The movie also stars Alaya F in the lead role. The audience is curious to see Kartik Aaryan in his never seen before role and this is his first crime thriller.

If you are still making up your mind to watch Freddy, then read these 10 tweets before deciding.

Kartik Aaryan has proved himself as a rising star and was one of the few actors who had box-office success this year. His last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' turned out to be one of the most successful Hindi films of 2022.

Recently, the reports around Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay in Hera Pheri 3 have been making rounds. While promoting Freddy, Kartik was asked by Siddharth Kannan if he has seen a meme of him being called the 'replacement star'.

To this, he replied, "A lot of people sent it to me! I found it funny. You see it and you enjoy! I am happy… Sometimes it’s good to not be ignored. I used to fear being ignored because I’ve always been ignored. For the longest time and for years."

The actor further added, "But now is the time I feel it’s tough to ignore me. I’m happy. That fear doesn’t come anymore. I’m now quite out there, there are a lot of things happening in my life, and sometimes it feels overwhelming but that’s not in my hands. I’m going with the flow."

Kartik will also star in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming action film Shehzaada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. He will be seen in the romantic film SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

