Four Moving Life Lessons From Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Starrer 'Gully Boy' As Film Turns Four

Four years ago, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was released. The movie narrated the story of Murad (played by Ranveer), a man from the slums of Dharavi, who aspired to achieve great things, and his sweetheart, Safeena (Alia), who defied stereotypes about Hijabis through her sharp, ambitious, and unorthodox portrayal. Therefore, as the film clocked four years today, we reflect on the four most valuable life lessons that we learned from Murad and Saeena's journey.

Ugly truth of life:

The poignant line "Tu nanga hi to aaya tha, kya ghanta lekar jaayega, Hum kitni paas hain phir thi kitin doori hai..kaisi ye majboori hai!" captures the harsh but fundamental reality of life. On one side are towering buildings, while on the other side, there are children who lack basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter. This line can leave you speechless and give you goosebumps, as it highlights the fleeting nature of material possessions and the importance of showing love and respect for all individuals and their talents. Remember, we come into this world with nothing and will leave with nothing, so it's crucial not to judge others based on their material wealth.

Dream big:

Murad's inspiring statement, "Main apne sapne ko apni sachhai se nahi milaunga, meri sachhai ko mere sapne se milvaunga" conveys a powerful message. He explains that he will not compromise his dreams to match his current reality. Instead, he will use his present circumstances as a foundation to achieve his goals, thus bridging the gap between his aspirations and his reality.

Many of us are taught to stay within our limits, and reminded to accept our current reality, status, and position, as these factors supposedly determine our fate. In essence, we are told to "know our limits and dream accordingly".

However, if we all followed this same conventional path, where would the heroes of our society come from? Therefore, we should not let our dreams be restricted by our status, but instead strive to attain greater heights.

Fight for your rights:

During a conversation with her parents, Safeena expressed her desire for the same freedoms and opportunities as other girls, including the ability to make friends, go out, wear makeup, and attend parties without having to hide anything from her parents. She demanded her basic rights to freedom of speech, the expression of her emotions, education, the ability to make decisions, and the right to live her life on her own terms.

Take a strong stance for your rights and reclaim control over your life. Don't allow someone else to hold the key to your dreams. Embrace your freedom without fear of judgement, and be willing to fight for it, as it is your inherent right.

Seize opportunities and become your own saviour:

MC Sher, who was Murad's mentor, posed the question "Agar tum khud apna gaana nahi ga sakte, to koi doosra kyun interested hoga?’ and gave him the chance to perform at his first meeting. Similarly, Sky (Kalki Koechlin), a famous musician, provided Murad with the opportunity to perform with her. In essence, these individuals provided Murad with the chance to begin his career by highlighting the importance of singing one's own song and collaborating with others.

Therefore, the concept is simple. Opportunities will arise, so be confident enough to identify and seize them. It's important to take action yourself, even if others provide support, assistance, encouragement, or motivation, ultimately, it is you who has to follow through on your aspirations.

