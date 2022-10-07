Four More Shots Please 3 Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Emmy-Nominated Series

FOUR MORE Shots Please is all set to return with the third season. Starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead role, the series revolves around four friends who try to live their life unapologetically. Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date of Four More Shot Please Season 3, along with a new poster.

Announcing the release date, Prime Video wrote, "Triple the fun, drama, and sass #FourMoreShotsPlease S3, new season on Oct 21!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The series also stars Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar, Ankur Rathee, Amrita Puri and Shibhani Dandekar among others.

Talking about the show, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video India said, "The unapologetic, resilient divas are back! Four More Shots Please has been a true labour of love. It has received immense adulation and appreciation from audiences, not just in India but across the world, for its nuanced portrayal of contemporary Indian women who are ambitious, fearless and independent. It’s a celebration of sisterhood."

Meanwhile, Producer Pritish Nandy added, "The success of our first two seasons, has driven us to produce a power-packed season 3. Four More Shots Please travels to Italy and Punjab this season, apart from South Mumbai; the drama is bigger, the scale is larger, and the friendship is stronger. The show’s nomination at the international Emmys in 2021 is a testament to the fact that Four Shots Please has hit a personal note with audiences in India and internationally. There is really no other show that celebrates female friendships like Four More Shots Please! and I’m hopeful that our fandom will grow substantially with this new season."

Four More Shots Please Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 21, 2022. Four More Shots Please was also nominated for the International Emmy Awards in Best Comedy Series in 2020.