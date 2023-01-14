'Four More Shots' Actress Maanvi Gagroo Is Engaged; Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring In Latest Post

Four More Shots actress Maanvi Gagroo took her fans with surprise after she took to her social media space and flaunted her engagement ring. The 37-year-old is popularly known for her role in web series, titled Four More Shots. She has also performed supporting roles in movies like PK, No One Killed Jessica, and Kill Dill among a few more.

"So this happened #Engaged," wrote Gagroo on her Instagram handle. The pic saw her wearing a grey-coloured hoodie while she kept one hand on her month, thereby flaunting her engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section and reacted to her post as Bani J wrote, "OH HELLO ( we’ve known for a while.. but ya know had to wait for this post)," while Kubbra Sait commented, "I’ve put in my place card for the shaadi ki pardie," a fan also wrote, "Congratulations @maanvigagroo Hope the new year brings khoob saari khushiyaan to your new life," another one commented, "What…is thai real, I mean wow, congratulations."

Maanvi Gagroo was recently seen in the popular series Four More Shots alongside Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J. The thrid season premiered on October 21, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. She was also seen in Tripling 3 alongside Sumeet Vyas which has been directed by Neeraj Udhwani.