Actor Kajal Aggarwal finally got hitched and she kept her ceremony a low-key affair. She tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on Friday in Mumbai. However, what went unnoticed was how adorable the duo was looking and we just can't take our eyes off from them.

The Singham actress and her husband Gautam shared the photos from their D-Day on Instagram and we are all for it. The couple surprised their fans by sharing beautiful pictures from the intimate ceremony late on Saturday. Kajal shared three beautiful pictures, in one she is seen sitting on the stairs, showing off her lehenga, while Gautam stands behind her. In another, she can be seen kissing his hand with love. What left fans surprised was the third picture which sees them performing the Jeelakarra Bellam ceremony.

Sharing the photo, Kajal wrote, "In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam ?????????????? - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! ?? In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times ??"

In another photo, she wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched"

In the third photo, she wrote, "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma