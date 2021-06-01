The FIR has been registered under Section 376 which is for committing rape repeatedly on the same woman and 354 which is for molestation under the Indian Penal Code. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor, producer Jackky Bhagnani along with 8 other Bollywood personalities have been accused of sexual harassment by former model. Yes, a 28-yr-old woman who was previously a fashion model has filed an FIR against a few people from the industry including photographer Colston Julian, founder of talent management company Kwan Entertainment Anirban Blah, Krishan Kumar of T-series and more on grounds of alleged molestation and sexual misconduct.

Other names in her list of accused are Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Nikhil Kamat, Vishnu Induri and Krishna Kumar. Although according to the FIR, only Colston Julian has been accused of rape while others of molesting her.

As per the complaint the assault happened between the time period of 2014 and 2019 post which the model was suffering from shock and trauma. She said that they did this on the pretext of casting her in films. The FIR has been registered under Section 376 which is for committing rape repeatedly on the same woman and 354 which is for molestation under the Indian Penal Code.

Talking about the allegations, producer Ajit Thakur spoke to ETimes and said that the former model used to black mail him. He told, "The allegations made against me are false, malicious and motivated. It is nothing more than an attempt to smear my reputation. In fact, I have evidence that indicates that the complainant was attempting to blackmail myself amongst several others and when her attempts failed, she resorted to registering an FIR with baseless allegations. I will take all the necessary legal action against her and I am certain that truth will prevail."

Meanwhile, talking about Jackky Bhagnani, he is a famous name in the industry who is a son of ace filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani. Jackky is also an actor and made his debut in films with 2009's Kal Kissne Dekha. Ever since, the actor and producer has done many films including Mitron, Faltu and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal