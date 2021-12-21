New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Recently, she made her appearance at RJ Siddharth Kannan's show, wherein she was asked several questions regarding her film. Since this is the first time Sara is sharing screen space with veteran actor Akshay Kumar, Kannan asked her favourite Akshay and Saif Ali Khan's onscreen moment from Tashan.

To this, Sara said that though she really enjoyed watching the entire film, her takeaway was Kareena Kapoor Khan's song Chhaliya Chhaliya. She said, "the most recent, which is probably what I remember best, is maybe Tashan. I enjoyed Tashan a lot, even though Kareena in Chhaliya Chhaliya was my takeaway. Shouldn’t say that about a co-actor or your father, so I don’t know."

On hearing this, Kannan asked one thing that she would like to imbibe from Kareena. To this, she immediately said "her professionalism". She said, "One of the most inspirational things about Kareena is her professionalism. She is a mother of two children, but she is still out there doing her brands, doing her films, and I think that’s the only way. Kareena mere liye jeeti jaagti example hai." She further added that she hopes, to always be able to prioritise work in life.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy promoting her film Atrangi Re, helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar on December 24. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release around Valentine's week this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, makers had to postpone the release.

On the work front, next, she will be seen, alongside Vicky Kaushal, in Laxman Utekar's untitled. Reportedly, the actress will also be collaborating for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv