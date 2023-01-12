'For Hugh-r Consideration': Ryan Reynolds Bats For Hugh Jackman's 'The Son' Amid Twitter Banter

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' humorous banter took a new turn when Ryan posted a little video on Twitter advocating for Hugh's performance to be taken into account by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences.

Hugh had made a video pleading with the Academy not to include Ryan Reynolds' song Good Afternoon from the movie Spirited in the Best Original Song category a week earlier.

The Deadpool star is now seen promoting Hugh Jackman's Golden Globe-nominated performance in The Son in a video of his own.

In reference to the prior video in which Jackman downgraded his Best Original Song shortlist, he said that his support for him had "zero sarcasm" and that, unlike the Wolverine actor, he would not be lowering himself to his level. "For Hugh-r consideration," Ryan captioned the video.

Watch the videos here:

In the clip, Ryan said, "Hey everyone, you know last week Hugh Jackman lovingly asked the Academy to not vote for our song Good Afternoon in the Best Song category, and well, I'm not going to stoop to that level. I'm going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all and say right now that I loved Hugh's performance in The Son.

"There's zero sarcasm here. No wink, wink, nudge, nudge. Hugh's performance is literally one of the best of his entire career, and his career is very impressive already. He's already nominated for a Golden Globe. So, I humbly submit Hugh for your consideration. Okay."

But it wasn't all. The camera fell while Ryan was turning it off, landed on the screen and went blank. Ryan continued, still audible, with these words, "Deadpool and Wolverine? He is joking who? Chappie, not on your life." Hugh Jackman soon posted Ryan's video on Instagram with the caption: "when @vancityreynolds is intoxicated I move up."

Deadpool 3 will mark the standoff between Ryan Reynold's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning to his iconic role of Wolverine. It is set to begin filming this year and is set for a November release next year.

