'For All Saathiyas In Love': Akshay Kumar Grooves With Rakul Preet In First Song From Cuttputli | Watch

The first song of Akshay Kumar's upcoming suspense thriller movie, 'Cuttputli' is now released.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday, shared a small glimpse of the song. The caption of the post read, "This one is for all the 'Saathiyas' in love. Get ready to be hooked to this tune. Saathiya out now on @zeemusiccompany."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The romantic track is sung by Zahrah S Khan and Nikhil D'souza and features Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. The Raksha Bandhan actor in the video can be seen grooving with Rakul.

Meanwhile, speaking to the news agency ANI, about the first song from the movie, Akshay said, "We had a massive set built in London for this one, from cars to aeroplanes to even hot air balloon, we had it all. Rakul and I really enjoyed shooting this peppy romantic number. Tanishk has done an impressive job with the music of Saathiya. It's the tune that you will listen to while driving and even groove at a party, it will grow on you and before you know you're humming it." The actor also mentioned that it's one of his favourite songs from the album.

Rakul, on the other hand, also said that it is her favourite song. "Saathiya is one of my most favourite songs from the film. I think it's a very refreshing melody, it's after a very long I have heard a romantic melodious track. I truly believe that this will touch people's hearts. The energy, the tune, the romance, and the peppy upbeat romance that the song has is amazing," she said.

"We shot this in beautiful locations with 10-11 Rovers and 3-4 big planes and us standing on top of the wings and dancing. And I remember it was cold and I was in a corset but nevertheless I thought it come out well and its truly worth it, and of course working with Akshay Sir and matching to his energy and Ganesh master choreographed it, so, all in all, I think I love this song and really hope that people like it," the actress added.

The director of the movie is Ranjit M Tewari and it will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2, 2022.

(With ANI inputs)