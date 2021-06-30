During the QnA session, one of her fans asked her about the "best moment of 2021". In response, Akansha posted a throwback picture with her bestie Alia Bhatt from her Maldives trip.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is Alia Bhatt's best friend and starred in several web shows, keeps treating her fans regularly on her social media handles. Recently, the Ray actress took to Instagram and held an interactive session with her fans through 'Ask Me Anything' on the social media platform. Soon after, Akansha's fans spammed her profile with questions related to her personal life.

During the QnA session, one of her fans asked her about the "best moment of 2021". In response, Akansha posted a throwback picture with her bestie Alia Bhatt from her Maldives trip. Alia and Akansha were on a vacation in February, when they visited the Maldives. In the photos, both the pretty ladies can be seen chill and spending a good time together on the beach.

Alia along with her sister and author Shaheen Bhatt, and her friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan were on the vacation in the Maldives. However, Alia and Ranbir had to return early from the vacation due to Ranbir's uncle Rajiv Kapoor's death.

Akansha made her acting debut with Netflix's Guilty last year alongside Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Akansha's bestie Alia was seen cheering her up at the film's screening last year. Apart from the two actresses, Guilty starred Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Ruchi Narain, and it was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production.

On the work front, Akansha was recently seen in 'Ray' which was released on Netflix this year. She was seen alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan and was also part of the spotlight in the movie.

Meanwhile, her bestie Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR also starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgan. Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen