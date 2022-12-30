Football Legend Pele Passes Away; Vicky Kaushal To Abhishek Bachchan Mourns The Demise Of The Soccer King

Brazilian football icon Pele's demise has left the world in a huge void, as the footballer widely known as the greatest player of all time, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failure fighting a long battle with colon cancer.

As the world mourns the death of the icon, several Bollywood celebrities are also paying their respect to the soccer legend who took his last breath in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bollywood celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan to Vicky Kaushal took to their social media to pay heartfelt tribute to the legend.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever.

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be a die-hard fan of football. Unfolding a fond memory from his childhood diary, he explained the incident when Amitabh Bachchan introduced him to the GOAT Pele and football.

Sharing pictures of the late footballer, Abhishek wrote, "As a child, my father introduced me to Pelé and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team's matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we've all been blessed to witness."

He further added, "A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office. Thank you, sir for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest! @pele."

Next Vicky Kaushal was also seen sharing an Instagram story, where he mentioned the incident that Pele said on the demise of Maradona's death. He wrote, "When Maradona died, Pele said he hoped someday he'll 'play ball with Maradona in the sky'. Today is that day. Rest in peace."

Anupam Kher also wrote on his Twitter account praising the icon for his achievements which stated, "Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all over the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele."

Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all over the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also seen tweeting on the same matter and wrote, "Farewell, Pele. You have changed the History of football. One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game, Sir your legacy will always be in our hearts. #RIP."

Farewell, Pele. You have changed the History of football. One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game, Sir your legacy will always be in our hearts. #RIP.

While actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty also mentioned the legend on their Instagram stories bidding farewell to the world.

Hours after the sad news broke, football stars from across the globe paid tribute to the sports icon. From Christiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, many others mourned the demise of the king.