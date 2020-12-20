Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: The Family Man and Paatal Lok, Amazon originals series, came out with flashing colours as they were the big winners at the event. While Panchayat bagged the Best Comedy Series of 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On Saturday, Filmfare introduced their first-ever edition of Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards. For the first time, they gave awards to OTT shows, as this year we saw streaming services came to their own due to complete shutdown of theatres and film productions amid COVID-19 pandemic.

So, here we are with the full list of winners at Filmfare OTT Awards 2020:

Best Series: Paatal Lok

Best Series (Critics): The Family Man

Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): Times of Music

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat

Best Director (Series): Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun (Paatal Lok)

Best Director (Critics): Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali Season 2)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female): Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv