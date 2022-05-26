New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is famous for putting high-octane action stunts in his movies. The director has given several cops hit films including Simba, Sooryavanshi, Singham, and Singham Returns. Apart from action-thriller films and series, the filmmaker has now, also given a glimpse of how he shoots for a noodle commercial.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rohit shared a video that featured Ranveer Singh and gave a glimpse to his audience that how they work for a television commercial. The video also features Rohit Shetty, who is directing Ranveer Singh on how to perform action scenes. Shetty can be seen asking Ranveer to perform the stunts calmly and to 'look cool'.

Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, "Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial… I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai!"

Take a look at the video here:

Needless to say, fans were thrilled watching the video and were left stunned. Fans also spammed the comment section of the post with fire emojis. Apart from fans, people from the industry also commented on the post. While Karishma Tanna took to the comment section and dropped a clapping hand emoji, Karan Tacker wrote, ‘Banging!’

So far, Ranveer and Rohit together have worked on two films including Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Rohit is set to put his audience screen on fire with a cop action-thriller, but this time it will not be a film, it will be an OTT series. Rohit Shetty is going to bring all the action to your TV screens as he is working on his upcoming series named 'Indian Police Force'. The series will be streamed on Amazon Prime Videos and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Shalini Pandey. The actor will next be seen in Dharam Production's Rocky Aur Rani ki Premi Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will hit the big screens on February 10, 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen