New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited song of Badshah featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Uchana Amit is finally out, and we are all for it. The song, which was shot in the valley, opens up with a mesmerizing view of snow-covered Kashmir. The crackling chemistry between Shehnaaz and the rapper is worth watching, and we are sure the song will make you groove to its smooth beats.

Sony Music India took their YouTube channel and dropped the music video along with the caption, "Badshah is back with the 'fly-est' song of the year. Featuring the fabulous Shehnaaz Gill and Uchana Amit, are you ready for this #ShehNShah collab?"

Here watch the music video:

As soon as the music video was released, fans bombarded the comment section praising the song. One of the users wrote, "This song is gonna be my new favourite. The most awaited collab is here and Shehnaaz is raising the bar higher by her each project. So glad to see her thriving. This song is love!!??"

Whereas another user wrote, "This song made me “Fly” to heaven!!"

To create the buzz, on Thursday, makers of the song dropped the teaser of Fly. In the teaser, Shehnaaz was looking breathtaking in the snow-clad Kashmir valley, while Badshah and Uchana looked dapper in the overcoat.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv