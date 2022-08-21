'Flower Of Evil' Star Lee Joon-Gi Give A Shoutout To Show's Indian Adaptation 'Duranga' | See Here

Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami-starrer 'Duranga' was released on Zee5 recently. The web series is an adaptation of a popular Korean show 'Flower Of Evil'. Now, the main lead of 'Flower Of Evil' Lee Joon-gi gave a shoutout to its Indian adaptation and wrote that he is looking forward to it. Lee Joon-gi is one of the most popular South Korean actors and his Indian fans are over the moon after his shoutout.

Sharing the poster of Flower of Evil and Duranga, Lee Joon-gi wrote, "Happy to see you, (Indian flag) friends! Looking forward!”

He also gave a shoutout to the Philippines adaptation of the Flower Of Evil. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "I heard about this! from my Philippines family. yeah. I will check this out. And it will be great. very happy to see you guys".

Apart from Lee Joon-gi, Flower Of Evil also stars Moon Chae-won, Jang Hee-jin, and Seo Hyun-woo. The show revolves around Baek Hee-sung, who hides his identity and past from his wife Cha Ji-won, a detective. Meanwhile, Duranga is the first official remake of a Korean drama in India.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah told that he has not seen the original show as he had his own ideas for the character. “I told Goldie Behl I won’t watch the original show. I had some ideas and I shared them with the directors and Goldie, and they seemed to like them. It (Duranga) seemed like a good idea for me from both craft and career point of view,” Gulshan told PTI.

He added, "I hope our interpretation of the characters are also not influenced. But there is that pressure also from the people who have watched the original show. They like it for a certain reason and there is always pressure when people are fans of yours."

Duranga is streaming on Zee5 and stars Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami in the lead role.