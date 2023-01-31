Flora Saini Opens Up About Her Abusive Relationship With Producer Gaurang Doshi, 'He'd Punch My Private Parts...'

Actress Flora Saini, known for her roles in movies like Stree, Prema Kosam and Narasimha Naidu, and more, recalled her 14-month-old abusive relationship with famous producer Gaurang Doshi. The actress stated that he used to punch her "private parts" and "box" her face.

On Monday, she headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a video montage of her pictures. The video had captions written over it, "I was in love, he was a famous producer. But soon things changed. He turned abusive, he'd box my face and punch my private parts. He took my phone and forced me to quit work. For 14 months, he didn't let me talk to anyone. Until one evening, he punched me in the stomach, and I ran away."

She further stated, "Slowly, I got back to the thing I liked the most -- acting. It took time but I'm happy today, I've even found love."

"Life can only be lived forward and some of the biggest blessings of your life come after your biggest lessons... when you least expect it... so never stop believing in the magic of life and let the universe surprise you... I STILL BELIEVE IN FAIRY TALES," Flora Saini captioned the clip.

Flora also appeared in a number of Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films. Since her debut in Prema Kosam (1999), she has acted in over 50 films and co-starred with noted actors like Rajinikanth, Karthik, Jagapati Babu, Balakrishna, Siddhant, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Vijaykanth, Prabhu, and Rajasekhar.

WHO IS GAURANG DOSHI?

Filmmaker Gaurang Doshi hails from India and specializes in Hindi cinema. He is the third generation of the Doshi family to choose to continue the tradition of filming and production. Since his father's era, the Doshi family has brought notable people to the industry, providing them the opportunity of a lifetime. He is the only individual in the sector who has his name listed in 4 Limca Book of World Records.