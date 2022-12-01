Fleetwood Mac's Singer-Songwriter, Christine McVie, Passes Away at 79

Singer-Songwriter Christine McVie, from the British-American band Fleetwood Mac, passed away on Wednesday. She was 79. She is credited to make Fleetwood Mac one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. McVie passed away at a hospital following a short illness.

Her family issued an official statement after her demise on the singer's Facebook page. "We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and a revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie," the statement reads.

Fleetwood Mac, in a separate statement, said that there were "no words" to describe the band's sadness at McVie's passing.

Members of Fleetwood Mac including Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood posted the statement on social media. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the band's statement said.

Born in northwest England on July 12, 1943, McVie started making music while in art school and was playing with a band called Chicken Shack. She joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and married the band's bassist, John McVie.

It was two of Christine McVie's songs, "Over My Head" and "Say You Love Me," that first saw the band, which started as a blues outfit, getting featured on U.S. radio stations.

She left Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and stayed away from the public eye. Then, in 2004, she released a solo album and rejoined the band for a 2014 tour.