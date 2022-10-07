Flashback Friday: When Saif Ali Khan's Ex-Wife Amrita Singh Revealed Feeling ‘Helpless’ After Their Divorce

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Having started off his career in 1991, the actor has enjoyed a successful career of over 30 years in Bollywood movies.

The National-award winning actor is not just known for his professional life, but his personal life as well. Saif Ali Khan was born to legendary Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood diva Sharmila Tagore on August 16, 1970. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 1993-film ‘Parampara’ and gained immense popularity.

Saif Ali Khan met fellow actor Amrita Singh on the sets of their film, ‘Bekhudi.’ The two hit it off instantly and soon fell in love. Saif and Amrita decided to tie the knot and got married in a hush hush wedding in October of 1991.

Saif and Amrita welcomed two children together; Sara Ali Khan in 1995 and Ibrahim Ali Khan in 2001. Troubles erupted in their paradise and soon the two started having regular fights. Their relationship got to a point where the two decided that nothing could save their relationship and thus decided to part ways. Saif and Amrita divorced in 2004.

Though Saif Ali Khan continued working, Amrita’s career suffered a major setback. After her divorce, Amrita revealed in an interview how it was difficult for her to raise her children. She revealed about having to work in small parts in movies to generate a living and raise her children. “I need to work to support myself and my kids. No one pays for my support,” said Amrita Singh in an interview with IANS.

The actor revealed that she could not give her son Ibrahim, who was 4 at the time. “I do regret the fact that my son Ibrahim who’s just four can’t get the same attention from me as my daughter Sara did. Because Mama is out making a living. A fish can’t swim and fly,” Amrita revealed in the interview.

Amrita Singh also revealed working for 20 days a month and spending the rest of the days with her two kids.

While Amrita Singh never remarried, Saif Ali Khan fell in love with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of their film ‘Tashan’ in 2007. The two got married in 2012 and have two kids, Taimur and Jeh together.