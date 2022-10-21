Flashback Friday: Aditya Roy Kapoor To Kartik Aaryan; Ananya Panday's Rumored Link Ups That Went Viral On Social Media

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most stunning divas of Bollywood. The 23-year-old actor, who made her debut with Dharma Productions’ ‘Student of the Year 2’, has been a part of several big Bollywood movies.

Recently, Ananya was seen dancing along with ‘Malang’ star Aditya Roy Kapoor at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash. Soon after, rumors of the two dating started floating around all over the media.

On Flashback Friday, take a look at all the Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been linked to in the past:

Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya starred with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut film, ‘Liger’. The duo developed a close bond with each other, and their camaraderie during the promotions of the film left everyone wondering whether there’s more to their equation.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s 2019-starrer film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ marked Ananya Panday’s second outing in Bollywood. The duo were spotted hanging out on dinner dates together during the filming of their film. Recently, on ‘Koffee With Karan’, Ananya’s mom Bhavana Panday was quizzed by Karan Johar about why the two ‘broke up’ as they looked good together. He added that they should have ‘kept it going’, to which Bhavana replied ‘never say never.’

Ishaan Khattar

Ananya Panday dated Shahid Kapoor’s brother and actor Ishaan Khattar for a few years. The duo were also spotted on their dinner dates and went on exotic vacations together. However, in the beginning of 2022 it was reported that Ananya and Ishaan have parted ways and decided to remain cordial with each other.

Aditya Roy Kapur

First linked together on ‘Koffee With Karan’, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been fuelling their link up rumors ever since Karan Johar mentioned about their brewing closeness. Recently, the duo were spotted in an inside picture from Kriti Sanon’s party where they were dancing away with each other.