Flames Season 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Coming-Of-Age Web Series

FLAMES has become one of the most popular teen romance and coming-of-age shows ever since its release. Now, the web series is all set to return with its third season and with the same star cast.

The makers have finally released the trailer and announced the release date of Flames Season 3.

Flames Season 3: When And Where This Teen Drama

Flames 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 28.

Sharing the trailer, the Prime Video wrote, "will this chemistry class in session bring ""U"" and ""I"" together?"

Meanwhile, announcing the star cast and release date, Prime Video wrote, "momos, laughter, and being the help in need- these four make the strongest unit of an atom together! #FlamesOnPrime S3, Oct 28."

Flames revolves around Rajat, who falls in love with Ishita after meeting her in his coaching institute. The show focuses on the lives of four friends Rajat, Ishita, Pandu and Anusha and how they face the challenges of their lives together.

The audience was eagerly waiting for the third season and are excited to watch it. One person wrote, "This series is not just a series but a part of my life too...many things started with season1 and everything ended with season 2, now season3 doesn't mean anything to me but this trailer made me remember everything again. I am eagerly waiting for the release." Another commented, "Every season, flames get more and more intensive, only one the series whose sequels impressed us every time. Kudos to the Great team."

The official synopsis reads, "The gang in class 12th. Rajat and Ishita are now friends. While Rajat is desperately trying to win her back, Ishita wants to take it slow. Sunshine Tuition Center resumes at Kaushal Sir’s residence terrace. And with a new beginning, comes a new set of problems for Kaushal Sir."

Directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, the show stars Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish. It is written by Puneet Batra and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish.