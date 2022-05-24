New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been very active on social media and keeps sharing her personal and professional life updates with her fans. Janhvi's Instagram is filled with fitness and glamour. She posts some stunning pictures on social media and fans are always lovestruck by these photos. But Janhvi doesn't shy away from showing her fun and quirky side on social media as well. She has posted a bunch of pictures and showed us how May was for her.

Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, "May so far".

In these pictures, Janhvi can be seen doing yoga and exercise. She also shared some stunning photos from her photoshoots. Janhvi also posted some funny and quirky pictures and also gave us a glimpse of the behind the scene from a set.

In a few pictures, Janhvi looks absolutely gorgeous in a black shimmery mini dress. She also wore a stunning silver backless dress in one picture.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2018. Then she starred in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also starred in Roohi along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor will also make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. The movie will stream on Netflix in 2023.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Mili and she has already finished shooting for the film. The movie is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and it also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Janhvi will also star in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddhart Sengupta. Recently, she announced her upcoming film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will release on April 7, 2023. She will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkumar Rao.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav