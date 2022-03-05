New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Boney Kapoor and his late ex-wife Mona Shourie Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor, is on a self-care journey. Anshula, who recently posted a weight-loss transformation picture, left everyone in awe. Praising Anshula for her willpower and strength, father Boney Kapoor has re-posted Anshula's picture and gave her the loudest shoutout to her weight-loss journey.

Sharing the same picture, Boney Kapoor wrote, “My super genius daughter looking so fit, fresh and beautiful”, and added three red heart emojis. No doubt it was hard for us to keep our eyes off Anshula.

Take a look at Boney Kapoor's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)





In the picture, Anshula can be seen wearing a green t-shirt and grey track pants. Almost a week ago, Anshula took to her Instagram and posted her weight-loss transformation picture. The picture shared by Anshula is a mirror selfie. She captioned the image, “Take your makeup off. Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don't you like you? Cause I like you.”

Take a look at Anshula's picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

As soon as the picture went off the floors, it garnered thousands of likes and people spammed the comment section of the post with heart and fire emojis. Besides fans, the post received tons of comments from Bollywood celebrities. While Katrina Kaif wrote, 'Look at u', Anshula's uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, wrote, “Wow.”

Anshula's cousin Akshay Marwah wrote, “Looking amazing.” whereas Bhakhtyar Irani commented “Wow, check out the weight loss. Fire hai.”

For the unversed, Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first late wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are siblings.

Anshula Kapoor choose to stay away from the limelight. She also founded Fankind, which is an online celebrity fundraising and charity platform.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen