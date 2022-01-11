New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were recently hitting the headlines after she shared a post with a thermometer that they both have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the actress has finally confirmed the rumours through a social media handle. She informed her fans that they tested positive for coronavirus on January 3, and further revealed that the first two days post-diagnosis were difficult for them. However, they eventually recovered from the virus. Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, had tested negative for COVID-19 and is currently staying back in Chennai.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”

Earlier, Janhvi's elder siblings and cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan has also tested COVID-19 positive. However, they have recovered and recently tested negative for coronavirus. As per a report in ETimes, they all are fine but are feeling a bit weak.

Coming back to Janhvi, on the work front, she has a few films in her kitty that are slated to release this year, namely Dostana 2, co-starring Laksh, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, co-starring Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the recent celebrity to add to the list of COVID-19 positive is legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She had mild symptoms and has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive.

