New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The power-packed couple Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma have now been blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed their little munchkin on January 11, 2021. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced the good news on social media and he issued a statement.

After the update of Virat-Anushka's firstborn, netizens went gaga and they started searching for the first pic of the celebrity couple's baby. To bless the feed of the netizens, the skipper's brother Vikas Kohli shared a picture of a baby's feet to welcome the new born to their family. He captioned the photo that read, " "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house."

Now, There are speculations are that this must be the first-ever picture of Virushka's baby girl.

Virat's sister also shared a picture in which her hands are wrapped on the baby girl's feet and wrote, "So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka."

Virat Kohli in the social media post said, "We are thrilled to share with you all that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy this time. Love Virat."

The couple announced the pregnancy in August 2020 and they shared an adorable photo in which Anushka was seen flaunting her baby bump and Virat was posing behind her. They were all smiles in the photo. They captioned the post that read, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are receiving congratulatory wishes from their close ones. Several Bollywood actors and sports personalities also came forward to wish them for the new addition to the family.

