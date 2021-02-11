Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy shared an awe-dorable pic of their little bundle of joy on social media handle. Here check out below

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, who embraced the parenthood on Tuesday, recently, shared the first glimpse of their little munchkin. Rohit took to his social media handle and shared the sneak-peek of his baby boy.

Taking to Instagram stories, he shared an awe-dorable pic wherein a tiny hand can be seen wrapped around his Rohit's index finger.

Here have a look at their cute pic:



Anita and Rohit who got married in 2013, welcomed their bundle of joy on the night of February 9. Rohit shared the news about the arrival of his firstborn on Instagram. He posted Anita's maternity photoshoot pic along with the caption "Oh boy!".

As soon as he dropped the post, TV celebrities pour in congratulatory wishes. Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti were among the first one to comment on it.

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor was also present in the hospital during Anita's delivery. She shared a short clip on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen announcing "Mera bhanja hua hai" while Standing beside Anita. Anita who is lying on the bed immediately revealed a smile and showed a victory sign.

Ekta Kapoor is a close friend of the couple, in fact, she even treated them with a lavish baby shower in Mumbai in December. The baby shower was attended by all her TV friends, to name the few Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna, Mushtaq Sheikh, Sanaya Irani among others.

Earlier, Anita revealed about her pregnancy period in an interview with Bombay Times. Naagin actress told the entertainment portal that she has been reading a lot and is also figuring out on how to take care of the baby. She further praises her husband Rohit who has been taking good care of her and has been pampering him a lot.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv