New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a plethora of films releasing next year, Yash Raj Films banner's 'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the much-awaited ones. Yes, the film will showcase the Kapoor boy in lead who will be seen portraying the role of a dacoit.

And recently, on Ranbir's 39th birthday, YRF's official social media account has shared a glimpse of the actor's look from the film. Without sharing too much, the camera focuses on Ranbir's intense eyes while Ranbir is seen flaunting long hair and has a mark on his forehead. The poster has ‘A legend will rise' and '18th March 2022' written on it.

Dropping the picture of Ranbir, the makers captioned the post saying, "The legend will leave his mark."

Apart from the first look, the makers even revealed the release date of the film which is March 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, talking about the cast, Ranbir has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the nemesis to Ranbir's character.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor has quite a few films in his kitty including his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starter 'Brahmastra' and Parineeti Chopra starter 'Animal'.

On the personal front, Ranbir was seen partying with Alia in Jodhpur on his birthday, however, many speculated that the couple went to the town to finalize their alleged upcoming wedding location.

Yes, Ranbir and Alia are dating for quite a while now and as per reports, the couple is soon to tie the knot in the coming few months. Kapoor was even spotted with Alia at her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday celebration recently.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal