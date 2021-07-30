New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South sensation, Prabhas has recently revealed the first look of his film 'Radhe Shyam'. The actor took to his official social media handle to share the picture where he is looking dapper in a classic black suit and is seen carrying a briefcase in one hand.

Also, Prabhas announced the film's release date in the caption. 'Radhe Shyam' will be hitting the screens on January 14, next year. While dropping the poster the actor wrote, "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!"

Take a look at Prabhas' Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

'Radhe Shyam' is a romantic comedy which also features actors like pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

This film also marks Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. 'Radhe Shyam' is a multilingual film and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Talking to IANS a few days ago, the actress Pooja Hegde said, "We are almost towards the end. We have around a week or 10 days worth of shoot left and then we will wrap. Once shutters open and things are good to go, the producers will decide when they want to release it I guess." This is the first time Pooja will be romancing Prabhas. While the actress is tight-lipped about her role, she is excited to be part of a love story. Also Read Bigg Boss OTT: Apart from fights, Karan Johar’s show to have hint of.. "I don't know if I can talk about the role right now. Maybe closer to the release. The film is a very mature love story I would say. It's quite interesting to see Prabhas do a romantic film after so much action. For me, myself, I don't think I have not done a proper love story in a long time. So, it's exciting for me," she says. With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal