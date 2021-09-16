'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. The movie will get released in the year 2023. Scroll to check the first look.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-writer Farhan Akhtar announces his next venture. Farhan took to social media to unveil his next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.The film will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. The movie will mark the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh while Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti will be producing the venture.

Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Find your friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan."

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a coming of ‘digital’ age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. Along with the film's first look poster, a video was also shared on social media by the makers of the movie. Sharing the video Excel Entertainment’s official Instagram handle wrote, “#KhoGayeHumKahan When you have to disconnect to connect."

In the shared clip featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gaurav, the three can be seen spending time together and then suddenly getting busy on their phones even while sitting together. The song ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' by Jasleen Royal is playing in the background. The video hinted lives of the younger generation revolve around their phones and that they need to disconnect themselves from the online presence to enjoy real company friends.

The movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be released in the year 2023. Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh also took their social media to announce the film. The film marks the second collaboration of Ananya and Siddhant after doing Shakun Batra’s next film that also features Deepika Padukone.



Taling about Farhan, apart from this tale of 3 friends in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he recently announced his next directorial project titled ' Jee Le Zara'. The film Jee le Zara will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The film is based on a life-changing road trip that Katrina, Alia, and Priyanka take.

