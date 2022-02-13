New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fire broke out on the sets of reality show Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday (February 13), news agency ANI reported. The unfortunate accident has been termed as level 1 fire and 4 vehicles of the fire brigade were sent to the accident site. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 set is located in Mumbai. However, no casualties from the incident is reported so far.

"A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported: BMC," news agency ANI tweeted.

Though it is still unknown in which part of the set the fire broke out, the fire brigades were deployed to the location immediately. Recently, the reality TV show came to an end with the finale episode, and the show was concluded with Tejasswi Prakash lifting the winner's trophy for season 15.

The contestants who were seen in this season were -- Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Rashmi Desai, Simba Nagpal, and Afsana Khan.

Former winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Gauahar Khan gave a mind-blowing performance in the finale of the show. The finale also witnessed Salman interacting with Gehraiyaan’s cast including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

The show came to an end on January 30 with the announcement of the winner of Bigg Boss season 15. Tejasswi Prakash who emerged as the winner of season 15 took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundra were declared as the first and second runner up.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen