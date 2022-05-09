Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a high-rise building in the Bandra area of Mumbai near Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat on Monday. 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported so far.

"A level II fire broke out on the 14th floor of Jivesh Building at Bandstand Road, Bandara (W). 8 fire tenders reach the site," news agency ANI reported.

The major fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building situated near actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' in the evening, a fire brigade official said.

According to the fire official, the fire broke out on the 14th floor of the ground plus 21-storey building.

It is classified as a level-II fire. The Fire department was alerted around 7:45 PM, the official said.

Eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, and ambulances rushed to the spot.

Officials of Mumbai civic body, Adani electricity are also present at the spot. Efforts are on to put out the flames, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha